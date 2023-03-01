Entertainment

OTT: Joju George's 'Iratta' to premiere on Netflix

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 01, 2023, 05:07 pm 1 min read

Malayalam actor Joju George made a great comeback with the thriller named Iratta. The film was loved by both critics and viewers. As per reports, the Malayalam film will stream on the OTT giant Netflix. It will premiere on (Friday) March 3. George's performance in the film was lauded by many. The film was appreciated for its impeccable writing by Rohit MG Krishnan.

Cast and crew of the film

It is helmed by Krishnan and revolves around identical twins Vinod and Pramod, played by George. The cast also includes Anjali, Manoj KU, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arya Salim, Srikant Murali, Srindaa, Shebin Benson, and James Eliya, among others. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. It is bankrolled by Appu Pathu Pappu Productions. Fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release.

