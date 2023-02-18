Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' poster to be released today

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 12:05 pm 1 min read

'Heeramandi' first poster to be released today

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in India and is known for his vision and larger-than-life cinema. Nowe, as per an exclusive report by Bollywood Hungama, the auteur's much ambitious upcoming project Heeramandi's first poster will be released on Saturday. Heeramandi will mark Bhansali's OTT debut, and cinephiles around the world are waiting to witness his magic on small screens.

Bhansali's most ambitious project

As per reports, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos will conduct a Q&A session with Bhansali on Saturday, and the duo is likely to reveal Heeramandi's first poster during that event. Heeramandi is touted to be Bhansali's most ambitious project, and the web series will be released on Netflix. Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manisha Koirala are part of it.

'Heeramandi' being mounted on whopping budget

Heeramandi is touted to be a game-changer for the OTT giant Netflix in India. Bhansali had earlier said, "Heeramandi is the toughest project of my career so far. It is like making eight different films. Every episode is like a full-length feature film. There are no compromises in the filmmaking because of the size of the screen."