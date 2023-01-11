Entertainment

Happy birthday Mithila Palkar! Reminiscing Kavya's best 'Little Things' moments

Happy birthday Mithila Palkar! Reminiscing Kavya's best 'Little Things' moments

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 11, 2023, 01:05 am 3 min read

Happy birthday Mithila Palkar!

Actor Mithila Palkar is a living embodiment of sunshine. From blessing our feeds with her amazing photos and "Sing Song Saturday," the actor has proved her mettle with time. She rose to fame with the viral cup song and became our girl next door. On her 30th birthday, we look back at the five best moments of Kavya (Palkar's character) from Netflix's Little Things.

Plot of the series

The rom-com series was created by Dhruv Sehgal and he also starred as the male protagonist Dhruv. This fresh take on modern-day relationships, their intricacies, and the raw portrayal was loved by viewers. The vulnerability and insecurities of the characters made it more relatable for today's young viewers. The makers gave our perpetually sad generation hope and set the gold standard of relationships.

Kavya's take on hustle-culture and urban life

When we were used to watching the ideal love stories, Palkar's portrayal of Kavya made us understand the importance of raw, pure relationships. Palkar's way of analyzing the daily life hustle is a reminder to every person leading an urban life. Her golden words were, "We're not extraordinary people. We have to in fact work extra hard to make our everyday special."

Supporting Dhruv in his lowest phases

Both the characters complemented each other so well and despite their flaws, we rooted for them. Kavya's understanding of Dhruv's insecurities and treating them in unique ways, be it gifting a cute Liverpool tie or "Momo Monster" planning a food date for her "Biryani Monster." Their way of making up to each other is subtle and real and it's always about the "little things."

Standing up for herself

In one of the scenes, Kavya asks Dhruv if he would be okay with Kavya not wanting kids in the future. She spoke for a lot of Indian women out there who are expected to become a mother after marriage. From family to society, most have an expectation from women. Kavya speaks about her choice and Dhruv's reply is definitely the sweetest one.

Honest long distance relationship portrayal

Long distance relationships are a real-life problem for this generation and Kavya-Dhruv's portrayal is an authentic one. The crest and troughs are visible to the viewers and the sweetest moment happens when Kavya stayed on the phone with Dhruv as his roommate was not home. In the time of advanced technology, Kavya's cute gesture was loved by all.

Kavya's eyes don't lie

Palkar's expressive eyes spoke louder than words. In two scenes—when she takes out the ring on the balcony and gives it to Dhruv and at the end when their engagement is taking place—her expressions are on point. Dialogues wouldn't do justice to what she was feeling in that scene. Thank you, Kavya for reminding us that "life is all about the little things."