Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 06, 2022, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Hindi cinephiles can finally rejoice! Netflix announced on Tuesday that the Hindi version of Kantara will arrive on the streamer on Friday (December 9). Rishab Shetty played the lead role and directed the movie. Its Kannada version was released on September 30 and received a huge positive response from fans and critics alike, after which the movie was released in other languages.

The film made its OTT debut recently.

On Amazon Prime Video, its Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil versions are already available.

The update about its Hindi version's OTT debut was highly awaited.

Hindi version of 'Kantara' gave makers nearly 1000% return!

As far as the box office is concerned, the film had a legendary run. Its Hindi version collected Rs. 76cr nett. The breakeven for Kantara's Hindi version was Rs. 7.50cr. So, the film collected a return of more than Rs. 68cr or 913.13% as on November 15. Given that it saw good footfalls after that, the film's Hindi version is absolutely a profitable venture.

Speaking of the box office collections, Kantara earned more than Rs. 400cr at its global box office. It also broke several records. It recently entered the list of top five Telugu dubbed grossers of all time, which is topped by KGF 2. In its home state Karnataka, the film surpassed KGF 2 (Rs. 155cr), earning over Rs. 160cr at the state box office.

Meet the cast and crew of 'Kantara'

Apart from Shetty, the film also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in important roles. It was bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, who also bankrolled the KGF franchise. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director, while Arvind Kashyap is the director of photography. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty are the editors. Read our review on Kantara.