Rishab Shetty's superhit movie 'Kantara' arriving on OTT tomorrow!

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 06:20 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' was released on September 30

The most-awaited update is here! Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday that the super hit Kannada movie Kantara will arrive on the streamer on Thursday. Superstar Rishab Shetty played the lead role and helmed the movie. It was released on September 30 and received a huge positive response from fans and critics alike. Dive in to know more about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

After releasing in Kannada on September 30, Kantara was dubbed and released in other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, following the raving reviews that the film received from fans and critics.

The positive word-of-mouth reviews helped in the film's run in the cinema halls. And in all versions, the film performed well. So, fans have been waiting for Kantara's OTT debut.

No word on 'Kantara' Hindi OTT debut yet

The flick will be available in the streamer in languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. But Hindi-speaking fans may have to wait a little longer to watch it on OTT as there is no word about the Hindi version's OTT debut. The streamer wrote on Twitter, "putting an end to all the wait!!! #KantaraOnPrime, out tomorrow @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore."

Feats achieved by 'Kantara' so far

The film made and broke several records set by Kannada movies. Recently, it entered the list of top five Telugu dubbed grossers of all time, which is topped by KGF: Chapter 2. In Karnataka, the film surpassed the record set by the Yash-starrer by earning more than Rs. 160cr at the state box office. KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs. 155cr in the state.

'Kantara' recently entered the Rs. 400cr club

Its debut on Amazon Prime Video comes almost two months after its theatrical outing. Going by the latest reports, the film has grossed close to Rs. 400cr at the worldwide box office so far. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty play important roles. Vijay Kirgandur bankrolled the movie under the Hombale Films banner, which also financed the KGF franchise.