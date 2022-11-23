Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's 'HIT 2': Thrilling trailer promises a nail-biting drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 06:14 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Adivi Sesh's upcoming Telugu film HIT 2 was dropped by the makers on Wednesday. The two-and-a-half-minute-long video reveals the movie's plot but keeps certain important aspects shrouded. The movie seems to be revolving around the investigation of the killing of a woman named Sanjana. Read on to know the highlights of the trailer and more about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is being released after several postponements. Initially, the makers had plans to premiere it on July 29. But it got postponed due to unknown reasons.

The film has Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and it will mark Sesh's second release in 2022 after Major. And expectations are pretty high from the movie.

What does the trailer show?

In the trailer, Sesh plays a cop who first mocks a murderer, calling him "bird-brained." Later, he turns out to be at the mercy of a serial killer, who seems to have murdered several women and butchered their bodies. With the pressure of the media and the public to solve the case, he seems to be racing against time to nab the killer.

Thrilling trailer shows no graphic details

The teaser of HIT 2 made the headlines as it had several graphic contents when it was released earlier this month. Even though it carried a disclaimer saying that the video may be disturbing to some viewers, YouTube removed the teaser from the trending list. In the trailer, the makers have smartly avoided gory visuals and yet managed to keep it enthralling.

All you need to know about 'HIT 2'

The upcoming drama is the sequel to the 2020 Telugu film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Prashanti Tipirneni along with Telugu superstar Nani are bankrolling the second part under Wall Poster Cinema. After several delays and postponements, the film is finally arriving on December 2 amidst huge expectations from fans and critics.