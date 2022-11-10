Entertainment

'HIT 2': Why did YouTube remove teaser from trending list?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 12:15 am

'HIT 2' will be released on December 2

Telugu star Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie HIT: The Second Case is awaiting release in December. The makers recently released its teaser that gave us a glimpse into the action-thriller. Incidentally, the clip became one of the top trends on the video streaming website YouTube. Now, YouTube has age-restricted the teaser and also removed it from the trending list. Dive in to know the reason.

What did the teaser show?

The film stars Sesh as a police officer who is on an investigation to solve a gruesome murder. Toward the end of the teaser, the visuals display graphic content from the scene of a murder. After YouTube age-restricted the teaser, Sesh took to his Twitter space and informed his fans that the teaser was removed from the trending list for the same reason.

Here's what Sesh said about the removal

In the Twitter video, the Major actor can be seen saying, "When my director Sailesh Kolanu showed me the teaser, I expected this day to come. YouTube has removed the HIT 2 teaser from the trending list." "This is due to the violent content. But this is apt for our cinema. We have put it out that it's not for children," he added.

Twitter Post Catch the video message here

All you need to know about 'HIT 2'

The upcoming drama is the sequel to the 2020 Telugu film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The second part has been produced by Prashanti Tipirneni along with Telugu superstar Nani under Wall Poster Cinema. After several delays and postponements, the film is finally arriving on December 2 amidst huge expectations.

No box office clash for 'HIT 2' so far

At the box office, HIT: The Second Case is not facing any clash with other Telugu movies by far. So, it can be expected that the film might have a decent run in the cinema halls. Meanwhile, the first installment was remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film premiered theatrically on July 15 this year.