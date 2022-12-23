Entertainment

'Phone Bhoot' heads for OTT debut: When, where to watch

Dec 23, 2022

'Phone Bhoot' was released on November 4 theatrically

Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot, which saw a theatrical premiere on November 4, has made its OTT debut more than a month after its premiere. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the streaming rights and the film is now available on the platform on a rental basis. One can watch the movie on the streamer after paying Rs. 199. Dive in to know more.

Why does this story matter?

The makers' decision to release the movie on Amazon Prime Video for rent around this weekend is a wise choice as the Christmas holiday is also coming up.

As per the rental scheme, those who have paid to watch it, have to do so within 30 days from the day of the payment.

Once started, viewers have a window of 48 hours to complete.

When will it be available for Prime subscribers?

The makers are yet to announce when the film will be available for all subscribers to be streamed. The horror-comedy is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, while Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame has helmed the project. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter played co-leads in the movie. It marked the third collaboration between Kaif and Excel Entertainment.

'Phone Bhoot' clashed with 'Double XL,' 'Mili'

Phone Bhoot clashed with two other films at the box office, namely Double XL and Mili as all three films were released on the same day. Double XL features Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, while Mahat Raghavendra played an important supporting role. Mili led by Jhanvi Kapoor is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen.

How much did the film make at the box office?

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 35cr, Phone Bhoot's box office collections are estimated to have touched Rs. 18.73cr. The underwhelming box office numbers can be attributed to the clash that the film faced. Meanwhile, Kaif will be next seen in Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. The psychological thriller co-stars Vijay Sethupathi. The film's release date is yet to be announced.