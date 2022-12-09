Entertainment

Netflix's 'Khakee': What led to IPS officer Amit Lodha's suspension

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 09, 2022, 04:45 pm 2 min read

IPS officer Amit Lodha got suspended after being charged with corruption charges

Bihar IPS officer Amit Lodha has been suspended on corruption charges. He rose to fame with the Netflix series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The series is based on Lodha's 2018 book named Bihar Diaries. The book was written by Lodha and the case he had undertaken. Alongside corruption, his suspension is also because of his deal with the streaming giant Netflix, reportedly.

Reason behind the suspension

He was suspended for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with the OTT giant Netflix while he was a government employee. The case was registered by the Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar. The vigilance unit stated that Lodha's agreement with Netflix caused him financial gains and he was not authorized to write a book and use it for commercial purposes.

Deal with Netflix and Lodha's tweet

Lodha has been accused of receiving Rs. 12,372 in his account from the deal signed with Netflix, whereas his wife Koumidi received Rs. 30.25 lakh. The FIR stated that the transaction with Koumidi was "illicitly acquired wealth." Lodha tweeted after this, saying that it was a difficult time and he was innocent. He asked people to support him.

Twitter Post

Sometimes life can throw you the most difficult challenges, particularly when you are right. It's during these times your strength of character is reflected. Need your prayers and support to come out victorious — Amit Lodha (@Ipsamitlodha7) December 6, 2022

More about Lodha

Lodha hails from Jaipur and has completed his education at IIT Delhi. Post that he prepared for the UPSC examinations and became an IPS officer in 1998. Lodha was popular among people from the very start of his career. He is the recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Gallantry, and the Internal Security Medal for his operations.

The Netflix series in a nutshell

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is helmed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Karan Tacker, Jatin Sarna, Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, and Shraddha Das among others. The story follows the real crimes by the members of the Mahto gang, who have been accused of a jailbreak, killing two policemen and 15 civilians. The gang was reportedly responsible for the killing of MP Rajo Singh in 2005.