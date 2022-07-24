India

Bihar: 6 killed in firecracker explosion inside businessman's house

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 24, 2022, 07:23 pm 1 min read

As per the local police, firecrackers were made inside the house, and the explosions went on for an hour.

A shocking firecracker explosion near Bihar's Chhapra led to the death of six people on Sunday. Another eight were injured in the explosion that took place at a businessman's house in Khudai Bagh Village, Saran district. As per the local police, firecrackers were made inside the house, and the explosions went on for an hour.

Details Several feared trapped

The incident took place at an illegal firecracker manufacturing hub in the state, owned by businessman Shabir Hussain. The house reportedly caught fire from the crackers and kept exploding for about an hour before it stopped. The house collapsed and crushed six people under its roof, while many more are feared to be trapped. Eight injured have been taken to the local hospital.

Explosion Investigation for cause of explosion underway

The Bihar Police are currently engaged in rescue operations for those trapped under the debris and are also trying to figure out what caused the explosion. A bomb disposal squad and forensic unit have been called to the location. As per the police, one part of the house caught fire and the other collapsed into a river located right next to the property.

Twitter Post House completely destroyed

Bihar | Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called: Santosh Kumar, Saran SP pic.twitter.com/bCJgEMgZHf — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022