India

11 die after consuming spurious liquor in 'dry state' Bihar

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 06, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Eleven people have passed away and 12 have become gravely ill, with many losing their eyesight, as a result of drinking spurious liquor in the district of Saran in Bihar, as per officials. According to District Magistrate Rajesh Meena and Police Superintendent Santosh Kumar, five individuals have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the production and sale of hard liquor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since April 2016, Bihar's chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar has placed a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in the state.

Nevertheless, since November 2021, Bihar has reported a series of hooch-related tragedies in which over fifty people have died.

Such incidents have questioned the very rationale behind liquor bans since they encourage the illicit trade of low-quality, harmful liquor.

Statement Official statement over the development

It was reported to police on Thursday by villagers that two people had died and many others had become ill after consuming alcohol. "A team of police, excise, and medical officials were sent to the spot, and those fallen ill were admitted to the Sadar Hospital. Those whose condition worsened were rushed to PMCH hospital in Patna," officials reportedly stated on Friday in Chhapra.

Information Villagers have a custom of drinking alcohol

It has come to light that during the Hindu calendar month of Shravan, the villages in Bihar have a custom of drinking alcohol at a local festival. According to the officials, the festival was celebrated on August 3 while locals consumed toxic alcohol.

Details Details regarding the incident

According to reports, nine people died while receiving treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). One of the other two died at a private health facility while the other was cremated even before the administration came to know about the incident. "12 people are still undergoing treatment...in PMCH," officials reportedly stated. The incident was reported from villages in Bihar's Phulwariya panchayat.

Information SHO, local chowkidar suspended

As per reports, the SHO and chowkidar of the Maker Police Station area have been suspended. Departmental proceedings have also reportedly been initiated against them since they failed to take note of the local custom and take preventative measures, according to the Bihar Police.