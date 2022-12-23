Entertainment

'Ram Setu' to 'Emily in Paris': Your weekend OTT watchlist

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 23, 2022

Your weekend OTT watchlist is here

The weekend is almost here and this time around it's more special as it's Christmas weekend! And what's more entertaining than watching your favorite series or movie with your loved ones from the comfort of your home? So, we have come up with a list of new titles arriving on OTT so that you can plan your weekend OTT schedule.

'Ram Setu'

Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film, which received an underwhelming response critically and commercially, is making its digital debut more than a month after its theatrical premiere. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, Pravessh Rana, Jeniffer Piccinato, and Telugu star Satyadev in pivotal roles.

'A Not So Merry Christmas'

One of the several Christmas special movies present on Netflix, A Not So Merry Christmas arrived on the streamer on Wednesday. The film revolves around a grumpy man (Mauricio Ochmann), who is cursed at Christmas time and wakes up a year later. He finds that he is caught in an endless time loop and has to relive Christmas over and over again.

'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'

Acclaimed Malayalam movie Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey starring Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The family drama has a newly married woman who gets ridiculed by her husband for wanting to pursue her education after marriage. How she stands up to them and continues her studies makes up for the rest of the story.

'Emily in Paris Season 3'

After a long wait, the third season of Emily in Paris finally made its way to Netflix. The third season has the leading lady Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) trying to take a major life decision. After the second season gained global fame, it was renewed for the third and fourth seasons. The third season of the series premiered on Wednesday.