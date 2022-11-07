Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth 'hit it off' as friends

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise shared a great friendship

Tom Cruise shared a close friendship with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, reported Sunday Times. They bonded in summer over their meeting during the platinum jubilee celebrations­— the 70th anniversary of her reign. The Queen at that time could not meet him due to mobility and health issues, but later extended an invitation for a special tour of Windsor Castle where they had tea together.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century. She has been a constant in the biggest historical moments, ranging from World War II to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Cruise is a globally celebrated actor, and meeting of these two world figures as friends is unique. Earlier, she inspired many around the world and Cruise is no exception.

During their meet, Cruise was given a chance to fire a ceremonial gun. A close source revealed that the Queen liked him a lot and he was invited back for lunch and was allowed to fly in by helicopter. The source said, "She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch."

Cruise and Queen Elizabeth II had mutual admiration and held each other in high regard. She was impressed by his acting skills and the exuberant persona. On the other hand, he said, "She's just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she has accomplished has been historic."

Cruise and the Royal Family go way back in history. In 1992, Cruise and his then-wife Nicole Kidman greeted Princess Diana at the premiere of Far and Away. He shared a close bond with Prince William and they both share a passion—aviation. Cruise also attended Lady Di's funeral at Westminster Abbey. Recently, he manned the microphone at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen passed away on September 8 and his son ascended the throne with the regnal name King Charles III. Netflix's acclaimed series The Crown is based on her reign and its fifth season will be streaming from November 9. Over the years, people have loved Claire Foy and Olivia Colman's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth.