Netflix renews supernatural teen drama 'Wednesday' for Season 2!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 07, 2023, 11:27 am 2 min read

Netflix has renewed teen drama 'Wednesday' for Season 2!

In an exciting piece of news for the fans of Netflix's Wednesday, the OTT giant announced on Friday that the beloved supernatural teen drama would be returning for a second season. The show, which premiered on the platform in late November, became an instant fan-favorite due to the high nostalgia value attached to it and the performance of the lead actor, Jenna Ortega.

The Addams family, which is at the center of Wednesday, has a long, successful history and first came into existence in The New Yorker comics with Charles Addams.

Its on-screen debut transpired with the 1964 TV series The Addams Family.

This new series focused on the teenage daughter Wednesday Addams.

Tim Burton directed the first four episodes, along with being an executive producer.

The new season will focus on 'more misery'

On Friday night, the streamer posted a montage of scenes from the first season along with the disclaimer, "More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two." For the unversed, Wednesday follows the titular character's adventures at the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts and also the place where her parents, Gomez and Morticia, fell in love years ago.

Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/ekqlxP9ueW — Netflix (@netflix) January 6, 2023

Showrunners looking forward to Wednesday's 'torturous journey'

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday's co-showrunners and executive producers, expressed their excitement about the series' renewal. "It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people [globally]. Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey... Can't wait to dive head-first into another season and explore the kooky-spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first," they said.

'Wednesday' has smashed records left, right, and center

Wednesday has been at the receiving end of immense acclaim ever since it first premiered. With 341.2M viewing hours following its premiere, it registered the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. In its first 28 days, this number rose to a whopping 1.2B hours, further a signifier of its reach and popularity across the globe.