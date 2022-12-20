Entertainment

'Avatar 2' box office: Film sees a drop on Monday

Dec 20, 2022

'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released on December 16

James Cameron's highly-awaited sequel movie Avatar: The Way of Water saw a drop in numbers on Monday after having an outrageous opening weekend at the box office. According to reports, the film earned between Rs. 16cr and Rs. 18cr on its fourth day (Monday). Read on to know the complete box office details of the movie in India and globally.

Why does this story matter?

The dip in the collection on Monday has happened even though the sequel does not have any domestic competitors.

But since the opening weekend saw glorious footfalls, even the 60% drop on Monday is still better than several Bollywood movies that were released this year.

The sequel comes more than a decade after the first installment's release.

So, this response is enormous.

How much has the film made in India so far?

It is estimated that the film would have made Rs. 140cr in India so far. Until Sunday, the sequel reportedly made around Rs. 130cr. This jaw-dropping number was achieved even as several theaters in the South Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh refused to screen the movie as the makers demanded a 70% share from the sale of tickets.

How much has the film made globally?

While the film is witnessing a tremendous run in Indian cinema halls, globally, it has performed below expectations. It was estimated that the film would cross the $500M mark on its opening day but it only managed to hit the milestone after running in the theaters for four days reportedly. Overall, the film is expected to be one of the top grossers of 2022.

Know more about 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh, and Cliff Curtis have played the lead roles in Avatar: The Way of Water. The third and fourth installments of the movie are slated to be released in December 2024, and December 2026, respectively. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.