'Chicken Nugget' to 'Mask Girl': Most anticipated 2023 K-dramas

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 07, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Watch out for these K-dramas releasing on OTT platforms in 2023

It is not surprising if you have too many people around you who are fond of K-dramas. Shows such as Squid Game and Hellbound have become a hit with the audience. And if you too are fond of it, or are willing to watch some interesting shows from South Korea, then here are some upcoming series, releasing this year, that you should certainly watch.

'Mask Girl' on Netflix

Starring actors Ko Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran, Mask Girl revolves around the life of Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker who loves her body but is insecure about her appearance. She works as a video streamer but prefers to wear a mask in order to cover her face. Meanwhile, her co-worker Joo Oh-nam finds out about her real identity.

'A Time Called You' on Netflix

An adaptation of the Taiwanese show Someday or One Day, this upcoming Korean drama stars actors Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon. It revolves around girl (Jeon) in 2023 who is still grieving her boyfriend's death. She is transported back in time as a high-school girl in 1998 where she meets a guy who resembles her boyfriend.

'Vigilante' on Disney+ Hotstar

To be released on Disney+ Hotstar, Vigilante is a story of a young university-going boy who, in order to avenge his parents' death, joins the police force. He eventually becomes a vigilante while a journalist is tracking his actions. The show is based on a webtoon by the same title. It stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joon-hyuk and Yoo Ji-tae.

'Chicken Nugget' on Netflix

Another K-drama releasing on Netflix this year is the comedy series Chicken Nugget which is based on Park Ji-dok's webtoon, Fried Chicken. The series is about a young woman who accidentally turns into a chicken nugget after using a mysterious machine to fight her fatigue. Her father and an intern are on the job to bring her back to her human form.

'The Worst of Evil' on Disney+ Hotstar

Featuring Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Iim Se-mi, this crime-action drama is set in the 1980s. It follows the story of an undercover cop who is at a job of exposing a criminal enterprise that runs an illegal drug trade between China, South Korea, and Japan. Ji is seen as the cop, Iim plays the narcotics officer, and Wi plays the criminal enterprise's leader.