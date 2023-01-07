Entertainment

4 heartwarming fan interactions of Bollywood celebrities

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Salman Khan's fan cycled 1,100 km to meet him recently

Recently, a die-hard fan of Salman Khan cycled 1,100 km to meet the superstar in Mumbai. The fan, Sameer, traveled all the way from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai. Moved by this gesture, Khan invited Sameer for a meal and arranged a place for him to stay. Among numerous such heartwarming fan interactions some stay etched in our memories.

Indians and their obsession with actors

In India, actors and celebrities attain demigod status and fans literally worship them. From films to interactions, there have been numerous such occasions when people have gone out of their way for their idols. There have been many bizarre yet heartwarming instances that have made the actors and celebrities extremely emotional and happy. Here are some of our favorites.

Shah Rukh Khan

A user tweeted a photo of their father and Shah Rukh Khan and wrote about their interaction at a wedding. Khan suggested taking a selfie to which the father replied that he did not know how to click one. The ever-charming and sweet Khan said, "Don't worry I got this." This tweet won hearts on Twitter and people lauded Khan's gesture.

My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER. pic.twitter.com/rFbksg4Psx — Rohan Mukherjee (@rohan_mukh) June 16, 2022

Akshay Kumar

A man named Parbat walked 900 km from Dwarka, Gujarat to Mumbai in 18 days. He did this feat to catch a glimpse of his favorite superstar Akshay Kumar. When Kumar asked him the reason for doing this, the young man said that he wanted people to know about the pros of staying fit just like his idol, Kumar.

Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kJdyNxwwpa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside his bungalow Jalsa on Sundays. Recently, the actor wrote on his blog about how a four-year-old broke the security cordon and came to meet him. The kid, from Indore, had watched Don and memorized the dialogues. He signed a painting the kid had brought and a letter from that kid's father. This made Big B emotional.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known for his energy and exuberance. He was in London's Southall surrounded by his fans. An old lady in a wheelchair caught his attention and he immediately went to the lady and offered her a pink flower. The lady in return kissed him on his cheek. This heart-melting interaction was loved by netizens and it was shared all around.