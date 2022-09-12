Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16' promo: Host Salman Khan reveals jawdropping twist

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 12, 2022, 12:13 pm 2 min read

'Bigg Boss 16' is expected to air on Colors TV from October.

It's that time of the year again. India's biggest and most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is all set to grace the small screens yet again, and this time, it's going to be bigger and better than before. On Sunday (September 11), Colors TV treated fans with the first promo, and host Salman Khan revealed that "Bigg Boss will be playing the game, too!"

Modeled after the famous Dutch reality show Big Brother, Bigg Boss has been running for 16 continuous years, and Khan has been hosting it since the fourth season (2010).

Though it has often run into controversies for its "unsuitable" content and has been called out for being "blatantly scripted," BB still continues to dominate TRP charts and social media year after year.

The clip started with a nostalgic montage of previous contestants, such as Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Shilpa Shinde. Soon after, Salman Khan appeared in a dilapidated house that looked like it had been battered by a storm, and explained that this season will be monumentally different, since Bigg Boss will be a player, too! We'll have to wait and see how that unfolds.

Though the buzz about the contestants is still somewhat low, actor couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen confirmed that they were indeed approached, but haven't given their nod yet. Per ETimes, actors Jannat Zubair and Tinaa Dattaa are also likely to appear. Additionally, actors Karan Patel and Surbhi Jyoti, who appeared as guests earlier, are also expected to join the BB house.

It was recently reported that Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant and Khan's friend Shehnaaz Gill might be seen hosting the premiere episode alongside Khan. Since Gill has garnered an immense fan following due to her acting and singing, the TRPs will shoot through the roof if this speculation turns out to be true. The show is expected to kickstart in October's first week.