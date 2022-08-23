Entertainment

'Thor 4' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on THIS day

'Thor 4' to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on THIS day

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 23, 2022, 12:14 pm 2 min read

'Thor 4' is coming to Disney+ Hotstar next month! (Photo credit: Twitter/@disneyplus)

The wait is over! Marvel's latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is all set to make its way to Disney+ Hotstar on September 8—a day that Disney has declared "Disney+ Day." Adding to the excitement, the streamer also announced that it will be adding many more titles, which have been long anticipated, that day. Read on to know more about Disney+ Day's biggest premieres.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars actors Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in prominent roles.

The fourth installment of the Thor franchise is considered a blockbuster film and has also reportedly earned more than $700M at the worldwide box office so far!

It is also one of the top highest-grossing films released in 2022.

The streamer announced the arrival of Thor 4 on its social media handles. The announcement read, "Huzzah! Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlus (sic)." Additionally, a documentary titled Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on the same day giving access to interviews with the cast and crew along with unseen footage and more!

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

New releases Other notable titles that will release on Disney+ Day

In addition to the Thor titles, Disney+ Day will also bring with it Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. It is a behind-the-scenes documentary that will showcase the making of the Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Titles like Remembering, Pinocchio, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, and Welcome to the Club, to name a few, will also be arriving on the streaming platform that day.

Twitter Post Here's the lineup for Disney+ Day

Only 16 days, 18 hours, and 59 minutes until September 8, but who’s counting? (It’s us, we are.) 🥳➕



Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream?! pic.twitter.com/qai46hF6m6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 22, 2022

Details What is Disney+ Day all about?

Last year, Disney+ Day was celebrated on November 12 to commemorate the streamer's anniversary. However, this time around, the day has been shifted to September 8, just a day before the D23 Expo that is scheduled to take place on September 9. Disney is likely to make announcements and share teasers for its upcoming titles, including the Marvel and Star Wars projects, at D23.