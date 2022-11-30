Technology

Netflix expands its mobile games portfolio with 9 new titles

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 30, 2022, 05:21 pm 4 min read

Netflix has expanded its mobile games catalog with the addition of nine new games. They are included with your membership and have no ads or in-app purchases. The November arrivals have a bit of everything with arcade, RPG, and even a card battler. There is also a distinct feline touch with two titles for cat lovers. Let's take a look at some of them.

'Skies of Chaos' is a colorful, arcade-style shoot 'em-up

In this arcade-style shoot 'em up, you are pitted against an evil empire. You are Captain Campbell, the last hope of the resistance. General Ramshackle and his Lieutenants of Doom are ready to crush the rebels and bring a new order. So, jump into the cockpit and take on the empire. It's up to you to keep the hopes of freedom alive.

Let your creativity fly with 'Flutter Butterflies'

Create your own beautiful forest with plants and flowers. Your goal is to attract hundreds of real-life butterfly species with unique wing patterns. Keep track of your butterfly haven in the 'Flutterpedia' and learn more about your unique winged visitors. To make the experience immersive, put on your headphones while you tend caterpillars and help your visitors find pollen.

Join the Hawkins gang in 'Stanger Things: Puzzle Tale'

In this match-3 puzzle role-play game, you join the gang from Hawkins as you pass through mysterious quests. Collect epic characters, fight the Demogorgon, and discover new storylines. To make it even better, this adventure is set in one of the best places, '80s Saturday morning cartoons. Earn rewards and master your supernatural capabilities, and recruit your own crew to fight the Mind Flayer.

Create the farm of your dreams in 'Country Friends'

Are you done with city life? In Country Friends, you can build a farm where the sun always shines and the animals dance, alone or with friends. You can sow seeds and craft exclusive products. Create a personalized sanctuary while playing alone or help others at the community farm. Also, you'll be taking on the industrial corporation, SMOG Inc., with your products.

You'll help adorable cats make soups in 'Cats & Soups'

In Neowiz's Cats & Soup, you're tasked with helping cats make soup. If you're craving cuteness, head to this enchanted forest where your help adorable cats serve soups to their customers. Feed the cats fish to earn new recipes and hearts. You can raise a variety of breeds and personalize them with unique names, cute hats, clothes, and accessories.

Have fun and dance in 'Hello Kitty Happiness Parade'

You will be Hello Kitty in this cute rhythm game from Rogue Games. Join your two friends and head on a journey to bring joy to the citizens. Don't forget the fun-hating Kuromi. She has joined forces with Nyanmi, and the two of them have set several traps for you. Enjoy the 'kawaii' aesthetic while convincing everyone to join the fun, even Kuromi.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms' music was recorded using a live orchestra

Done with the cuteness of the cats? Well, head to the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty in Reigns: Three Kingdoms. This card battler was inspired by the Chinese epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Experience wars, heroes, high stake decisions, and the tussle for power. All the music of the game was performed and recorded by a live orchestra in Beijing.

Netflix mobile games won't have ads or in-app purchases

To play Netflix mobile games, all you need is an Android or iOS device. And of course, a Netflix membership. As is the case with any mobile game sales pitch, no ads, no in-app purchases, and no surprises.