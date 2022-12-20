Entertainment

Russo Brothers confirm Varun Dhawan will lead 'Citadel' Indian installment

Varun Dhawan's onboarding in Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' was officially announced on Tuesday

After months of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will star in the Indian installment of Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi series Citadel. Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo announced the news on Tuesday taking to their social media spaces. Along with the announcement, the filmmaker duo also shared a promotional picture of the star. Read on for more.

The ambitious franchise will have multiple spinoffs.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are leading the main series. Though the premiere date has not been announced yet, it started making the rounds earlier this year as pictures from the set went viral online.

In October, an Italian spinoff series also began filming with Matilda De Angelis.

Dhawan's onboarding has come as an exciting development.

'Thrilled to announce the Indian installment'

Russo Brothers' note on social media read, "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe." "The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023," the post further added. In the post, they tagged directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who will be overseeing the production of the series.

Here's what Dhawan said about the news

Dhawan said, "Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualized by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career." "I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can't wait to start shooting it," he added.

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu be brought on board?

It is also rumored that the series will star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in an important role. While an official confirmation on this announcement is still awaited, the buzz around the news is pretty strong. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Citadel's Indian installment is being made on a budget of Rs. 2,000cr. Let us wait until the makers make more official announcements.