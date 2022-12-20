Entertainment

Netflix Playback 2022: Go through quirkiest, weirdest crossovers

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 20, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Netflix crossovers of 2022 will blow your mind

As 2022 comes to an end and the internet is flooded with year-wrap posts and listicles suggesting the best content of both silver screens and OTT, Netflix India came up with the quirkiest crossover of their famous shows and films. From the LOL moments to the serious ones, Playback 2022 of Netflix looks really interesting and makes fans wonder their biggest "what if?"

Devi x Rishi

Fans always wanted a crossover of Devi from Never Have I Ever and Rishi from Mismatched. Netflix showed the part where Rishi asks Devi in a car if she will be his future wife to which Devi replies, "I should probably go inside." While she goes in, Rishi tells her that the whole world is waiting for their collaboration.

Ryan Gosling x Urvashi Rautela

Ryan Gosling and Urvashi Rautela is a hilarious crossover. The latter got media traction for revealing a certain RP and fans speculated about cricketer Rishabh Pant. Later Rautela clarified, it was Ram Pothineni. In the video, she tells Gosling that they are made for each other and he asks her to write that down. She shows her hand and it shows "RPG."

Badru & Shamshu x Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar in the same frame with Badru and Shamshu from Darlings is one crossover no one expected. Kakkar has received flak for being too emotional on the reality show Indian Idol and the singer takes it with a stride as she says that she is auditioning for next season. Fans might want the mother-daughter duo to teach Kakkar a lesson! Sorry, not sorry!

Unimaginable crossovers

Fans in their wildest dreams wouldn't have imagined Bheem from RRR sharing the screen with Ankur Warikoo. The latter tells the RRR star about ways to earn money more than that of RRR's box office collections. Another hilarious crossover is of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Rooh Baba and Minnal Murali. Kartik Aaryan and Tovino Thomas look hilarious. Fans will root for this crossover, for sure.

Twitter Post

We thought we’d seen it all in 2022. That was until we saw these deleted scenes 🤯#NetflixPlayback2022 pic.twitter.com/hewXMFr9ed — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 20, 2022