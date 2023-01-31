Entertainment

'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama': Know when, where to watch

Jan 31, 2023

'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Hansika Motwani is a renowned name in Bollywood and the South Indian film industries. Last year, Motwani's nuptials were preceded by extensive trolling for various reasons, upon which, the actor decided to document the wedding, and present it as a reality show drama. Embracing reality, the teaser of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama is out now. Here's when and where to watch it.

Why does this story matter?

Motwani got hitched to long-time friend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 last year.

The wedding news instantly caught the attention of netizens who criticized the actor for marrying her best friend's former husband.

Instead of fighting trolls, and justifying people online, Motwani took the charge of her story.

She decided to narrate the happenings, and behind-the-scenes herself for her admirers.

'Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness, a bit of Drama'

Motwani took to Twitter to share the teaser. In the caption, she wrote, "Lots of Love, Lots of Happiness, and a bit of Drama..." The teaser gives us a glimpse of Motwani's grand wedding that took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. Initially, everything seems like a fairy tale, but soon, the actor is seen breaking into tears before the big day.

Check out the teaser here

Fans reacted to her post

As soon as the teaser was dropped, admirers took to the comment section to express their happiness on the release of this show. A fan commented, "People who misunderstood about Hansu will soon know about the wedding... Much needed one though." Another fan wrote, "Haters will get to know about Hansika marriage! Much needed hansu we love you what you are."

All the details about the show

The show will hit on all the points including the actor's decision to tie the knot with beau Khaturiya, the grandeur of wedding planning, designers, the race to pull off the wedding in just six weeks, and families' take on everything that has happened! The show is slated to be released on February 10, on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Upcoming projects of Motwani

On the film front, she has a power-pact 2023 as a total of eight of her films will roll out! Motwani has several projects in Tamil and Telugu that are lined up for this year, and others are in the production stage. Her film My Name is Shruthi, among other projects, is slated for this year's release, the dates yet to be confirmed.