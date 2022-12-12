Entertainment

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' teaser out: All about Karthik Subbaraj directorial

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 12, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Sunday shared the teaser of his upcoming Kollywood movie, Jigarthanda DoubleX. In the teaser, it was revealed that the film will be led by SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence. A sequel to the filmmaker's 2015 film Jigarthanda, the teaser was welcomed by fans, instantly going viral. On Monday, shooting for the project began. Here are five facts about the movie.

Why does this story matter?

The film's first installment Jigarthanda was remade in Hindi led by Akshay Kumar. Titled Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji.

It was also remade in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh with Varun Tej leading and Harish Shankar directing.

To note, Jigarthanda itself was reportedly inspired by the South Korean film A Dirty Carnival.

So, when the movie's sequel was announced, it excited the fans.

What can we expect from the movie?

Going by the teaser, it looks like the film will be a period drama. Suryah and Lawrence will be seen as each other's rivals. While Suryah appeared in a dapper suit, Lawrence was seen as a blacksmith, who is skilled at making weapons. Toward the end, he lifts a camera. So, the sequel is expected to be on the lines of the first installment.

Film started rolling on Monday

According to the makers' statement, the film's shooting started on Monday. And the makers have decided to shoot the major scenes in Madurai. Per India Today, the film will be shot in forests near Madurai. A puja ceremony was held on Monday before starting the shooting process. More updates about the production are expected to be revealed by the team soon.

All you need to know about 'Jigarthanda'

Jigarthanda follows the life of an aspiring filmmaker (played by Siddharth), who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster named Sethu (played by Bobby Simha) for his feature film. Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram also play important supporting roles in the film. Notably, it bagged two National Film Awards, for Best Supporting Actor (Simha) and Best Editing (Vivek Harshan).