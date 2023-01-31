Entertainment

SRK 'Pathaan' ticket rates to get reduced! Here's why

Jan 31, 2023

'Pathaan' producer Aditya Chopra plans to drop ticket rates by 25%

Shah Rukh Khan blazed back from a long hiatus to headline the spy-thriller drama Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone. Since the time of its release on Wednesday, the film has been registering earth-shattering box office numbers, and there is no stopping it! With the view to maintaining this successful run, the makers have now decided to cut down the ticket rates.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan is breaking records day after day!

Entire Bollywood has come together to celebrate the SRK starrer, as it has successfully revived the Hindi film industry from a dry spell.

Pathaan scripted history when it entered the Rs. 500 crore club worldwide in just five days, and now, it is all set to cross the mark of Rs. 300 crore domestically.

Ticket rates to get cheaper by 25%

The staggering numbers at the box office tell a tale of the massive success of Pathaan. In a "strategic move," the ticket rates have been cut down by 25%, reportedly. According to an entertainment news portal, producer Aditya Chopra has decided to cut down the ticket prices post the extended weekend. This step is usually taken in the second week of a film's release.

Here's why ticket rates have been cut down

The main reason behind this move by the producers and the stakeholders is to boost footfall. The cut down of ticket rates will ensure the momentum of sales at the box office. Depending on the area, the cutdown ranges from 10-30%. Notably, on Monday, the Khan-led film witnessed a dip in the box office collections as compared to the collections on Sunday.

SRK admitted he was nervous about the comeback

On Monday, a Pathaan's success press conference was held, which was attended by Khan, Padukone, and John Abraham. During the media interaction, Khan admitted that he was nervous about returning back to the big screen and facing the camera. He stated, "In these four days, I've forgotten my last four years." He also expressed his gratitude to the fans, and media for supporting him.

Khan addressed controversies during press meet

Pathaan has been at the center of controversies, since the time the project was announced. Many right-wing outfits protested against the film's song Besharam Rang. Khan addressed these controversies and said, "We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."