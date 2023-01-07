Entertainment

Delhi hit-and-run case: SRK's foundation helps victim Anjali Singh's family

Jan 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's foundation has made an undisclosed donation to the family of Delhi accident's victim

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has reportedly provided financial aid to the Delhi hit-and-run case victim Anjali Singh's family. Khan's foundation has reached out to Singh's family to offer financial help to them, The Indian Express reported. The 20-year-old was killed on Sunday (January 1) in Delhi when her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for about 13km.

Meer Foundation to help Singh's mother take care of health

In a statement, Meer Foundation said, through the undisclosed donation it made, it also seeks to help Singh's mother take care of her health. "Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali's siblings," it read.

A little about Meer Foundation

The Pathaan actor's Meer Foundation is named after his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. It aims at bringing a change at the ground level and creating a world that empowers women. The foundation's statement further read, "In the past, Meer foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children." Khan established the philanthropic foundation in 2013.

Singh's gruesome accident shook the entire nation

Singh died in the early hours of Sunday (January 1), following the gruesome road accident in outer Delhi. Singh was returning from work when the two-wheeler she was riding was hit by a car, which was allegedly driven by drunk men, on a dimly lit stretch. According to the Delhi Police, her body was dragged under the car for roughly 13km—from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Police arrested six accused so far

Six people have been arrested in the case by the Delhi Police so far on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The accused claimed that they were not aware that the woman was stuck below the car, adding that they realized it only when they took a turn on the road and fled from the scene when they saw the body.

Old accident video of Singh resurfaces

Meanwhile, according to India Today, Singh met with a road accident on July 16, 2022, too, about six months before her death. Sharing CCTV footage from July 2022, the publication claimed Singh was riding her scooter at a high speed before she crashed into a pile of tires by the roadside. It further stated Singh sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized at the time.