Entertainment

Rohit Shetty injured while filming 'Indian Police Force'; undergoes surgery

Rohit Shetty injured while filming 'Indian Police Force'; undergoes surgery

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 07, 2023, 06:58 pm 2 min read

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty resumed work shortly after sustaining minor injuries while shooting for 'Indian Police Force' (Photo credit: Rohit Shetty/Instagram)

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been injured on the sets of his upcoming web series Indian Police Force. He was reportedly filming a high-octane car chase sequence—his trademark style—in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City when the incident occurred. He was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent minor surgery. A statement was also issued by Shetty's spokesperson, confirming the news and briefing about his condition.

Shetty suffered minor injuries

Shetty suffered minor injuries on Friday night and is presently doing fine, as per Hindustan Times. "Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," his spokesperson told ANI.

Siddharth Malhotra also suffered injuries earlier

Before Shetty, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is headlining the web series and will also be marking his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, had also suffered minor injuries while shooting for it. Malhotra was filming in Goa when he hurt himself during an action sequence. The actor also took to social media to share an image of his wound alongside a video.

All about 'Indian Police Force'

Starring Malhotra in the lead, Indian Police Force is an upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series that is part of Shetty's cop universe. The series will also feature actors Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles. Produced under Shetty's Rohit Shetty Picturez banner, its production reportedly began in March 2022. It is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023, per reports.

Shetty's latest project was 'Cirkus'

While Shetty is presently busy with the web series, his last film, Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released on December 23. The film was the last Bollywood release of 2022 and has tanked at the box office. According to media reports, Cirkus netted Rs. 35.7 crore till Friday (January 6). It also featured Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.