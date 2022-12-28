Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to star in Ravi Teja's 'Krack' remake: Reports

Ranveer Singh will reportedly be seen in the Hindi remake of Ravi Teja-starrer 'Krack' (Photo Credit: Ranveer Singh, Ravi Teja/Instagram)

Media reports are abuzz that after the failure of Rohit Shetty-directorial Cirkus, Ranveer Singh is all set to star in the remake of Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's 2021 film, Krack. The original film starred Teja along with Shruti Haasan and was one of the commercial hits of that year in Telugu cinema. Singh's last release failed to draw the audience to the theaters.

Why does this story matter?

Singh has had three back-to-back flop films. While his 2021 film 83 received good reviews and also brought him accolades for his performance, it could not reportedly recover its budget cost.

After 83, Singh starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also failed miserably, followed by Cirkus.

With these films, Singh is reportedly looking out for a safe bet.

Gopichand Malineni to direct the Bollywood remake

As per the reports, Gopichand Malineni, who helmed the original, will also be directing the Bollywood remake which will star Singh in the lead role. Reports also claimed that the film will be jointly backed by Tollywood's major production venture, Mythri Movie Makers, and Allu Arvind's Geetha Arts. At present, there is no official confirmation by the makers on this.

More about the Telugu thriller

The action thriller was based on a conflict between a police inspector and a gangster. The film was very well received by the audience. Its narrative style is said to be inspired by Kannada film Tagaru, which was released in 2018. Krack's shooting began in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic, and was finally released in January 2021.

'Cirkus' becomes Singh's second box office failure in 2022

Singh's latest release, Cirkus, has become his second box office failure of the year, reportedly. The film, which was released on December 23, has been battered by James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. On the fifth day of the box office collection, Cirkus managed to earn just Rs 2.25 crore. With this, its total has reached a little over Rs 25 crore, reportedly.

Malineni gears up for the release of 'Veera Simha Reddy'

While Malineni will reportedly be directing Krack's Hindi remake, the ace Telugu filmmaker is presently gearing up for the release of Veera Simha Reddy. The film will see actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and is slated for a Sankranthi release on January 12, 2023. It also stars Kannada actor Duniya Vijay in a negative shade.