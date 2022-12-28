Entertainment

BTS Jin's first photos, videos from military service surface online

Jin aka Kim Seokjin started his mandatory military service on December 13

Photos of BTS member Jin in military uniform recently surfaced online, sending the ARMY into a frenzy. And now, Jin's photos and videos that show him serving in the military camp have surfaced online, which have caught the internet like wildfire. Jin aka Kim Seokjin started his mandatory military service on December 13. Read on to know more about his military service.

Video shows Jin lifting chairs in the camp

In the video, Jin can be seen carrying a set of chairs with his mates. Though his face is covered in a mask, it's not difficult for fans to identify him. He is serving at the Division Recruit Training Center, Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province. To recall, Jin had earlier requested the ARMYs not to try to visit him at the camp.

Video receives mixed reactions from fans

While some fans are happy to see Jin and his whereabouts, others called the video an invasion of privacy and stated that it was not respectful. A fan wrote, "Just a disclaimer that I will sb anyone sharing or retweeting photos of Jin in the military, if it doesn't come directly from him I don't want to see it on my timeline (sic)."

Selfie, photos of Jin in military haircut also surfaced

A selfie of Jin and photos from his enlistment were initially shared by The Camp (a website that updates civilians about Koreans in the military). In the photos, Jin can be seen clad in military garb with a military haircut. The photos also showed details of his identity card as "11th division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin."

The first military photo of Jin with enlistment

When will we see BTS performing as a group?

The vocalist joined the military nine days after he turned 30 accompanied, by RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The Korean media reports suggest that he will return from the military on June 13, 2024. As other members will also join the military soon, it is anticipated that the boys will not perform as a group until 2025.