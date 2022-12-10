Entertainment

BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon talks about marriage

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 10, 2022

BTS's RM talks about whether he sees himself getting married or not (Photo Credit: Instagram/RM)

Earlier this year, rumors regarding BTS leader RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, marrying a rich Korean businessman's daughter were doing rounds. However, these speculations were rubbished by the K-pop band's talent management company, Big Hit Music. Now, once again, RM's in the news for marriage. But this time, it is about his profound take on the subject and whether he will get married or not.

Why does this story matter?

BTS members avoid discussing their personal lives. But RM giving his two cents on marriage has got the ARMY intrigued.

Recently, on the Korean show The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge, RM was among the panel members involved in a discussion themed "What kind of human do we love?"

He was an unmarried panelist, and his thoughts on marriage have resonated with the ARMY.

Here's what RM has to say about marriage

During the show, RM said, "People born in the 1990s are especially skeptical of marriage. Can something like that ever happen in my life? I thought of [marriage] as a natural process...but just a few years ago, I thought to myself, 'It's possible that I may end up not getting married.'" "Once I started thinking like that, I can't move on from that thought."

AMRY resonates with RM on his thoughts about marriage

Soon after RM's statements made their way to social media, the BTS ARMY saw itself in resonance with his thoughts on marriage. One Twitter user wrote: "Namjoon just spoke my mind. As I get more mature and older, I'm not sure how marriage would suit me." Another wrote how RM talking about marriage and not necessarily going by the social norms is so "profound."

RM debuts with 'Indigo' on UK's Official Albums Chart

Meanwhile, RM has made an impressive solo debut on UK's Official Albums Chart with Indigo. Per the chart, Indigo stood at 45th rank after Foo Fighters, Sam Pender, and Taylor Swift at 42nd, 43rd and 44th positions, respectively. RM's album features multiple songs, including Wild Flower, based on his will to live life like a wildflower, which has been composed and written by him.