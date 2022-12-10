Entertainment

Actor Veena Kapoor's ghastly murder in Mumbai—the what, when, how

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 10, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

Actor Veena Kapoor has been murdered; may she find justice

The news of the horrendous, atrocious murder of veteran actor Veena Kapoor has rocked the entertainment industry. The 74-year-old was allegedly killed by her son, Sachin Kapoor, over a property dispute. Sachin reportedly smashed her head with a baseball bat multiple times and she later succumbed to injuries, after which he disposed of her body. Here's the complete story. Trigger warning: death and violence.

Son dumped her body in Matheran, Raigad

As per reports, the incident took place in Mumbai's posh Juhu area, which is the abode of several Bollywood celebrities, earlier this week. After ruthlessly murdering Kapoor, Sachin allegedly dumped his mother's body in the Matheran River near Maharashtra's Raigad district, which is about 90km away from Mumbai. While he couldn't be traced for hours, the police later caught hold of the prime accused.

The accused wanted to 'grab a Rs. 12cr plot'

Kapoor had another son (Sachin's elder brother) who lives in the US. When he couldn't connect with his mother, he alerted the authorities, who took prompt action and arrested Sachin. During the interrogation, Sachin reportedly confessed to his crime and revealed he "wanted to grab a Rs. 12cr plot" from Kapoor. The property issue triggered a heated argument, which ended in Kapoor's tragic death.

US-based son complained to Juhu Police on Tuesday

Per Peeping Moon, Sachin earlier worked as a teacher but is currently unemployed. "On Tuesday, the USA-based son was trying to reach [Kapoor]... but as she was not reachable, he called the watchman of the building and asked him to check on her," said DCP Anil Paraskar. When nobody answered the doorbell, the watchman informed her elder son, who alerted the Juhu Police Station.

Reportedly, house help aided Sachin in grostesque crime

Peeping Moon reported that Sachin, who used to live with Kapoor, had an accomplice—their house help named Lalukumar Mandal. Assistant Commissioner of Police Jayprakash Bhosale said, "We have found CCTV footage in which they [Sachin and Mandal] can be seen carrying her body in a carton box and putting it inside a car." They have been arrested under IPC Sections 303, 201, and 34.

Actor Nilu Kohli paid tribute on social media

TV and film actor Nilu Kohli took to Instagram to pay tribute to the deceased veteran artist. Reposting an update from celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, she wrote, "Veenaji you deserved better. I am heartbroken, posting this for you... Am at a total loss of words. I hope you are finally resting in peace after soo many years of struggle (sic)."

Take a look at what Kohli posted

