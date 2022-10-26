India

Ghaziabad: Man's head crushed with bricks over parking dispute

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 26, 2022, 05:31 pm 3 min read

Ghaziabad Police has registered a murder case and launched manhunt to nab the culprits

In a shocking incident, a parking dispute led to a man being murdered in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Police said they had performed a postmortem on the body and registered a case, but have not yet arrested the suspect. Meanwhile, grieving relatives of the victim protested in front of the police station and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Incident How did police describe the incident?

According to Ghaziabad Police, the deceased man Varun (35) of Jawali village ran a dairy business. Son of a retired policeman, Varun had parked his vehicle outside Hobs Kitchen-an eatery on Tuesday night. They said the vehicle was parked in such a way that the doors of the nearby car were not opening. This led to a dispute with those in other cars.

Murder Young man crushed Varun's head with brick: Police

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanendra Singh, the dispute escalated into a scuffle in which the opposing party assaulted Varun. He said that one of the young men crushed Varun's head with a brick, causing him to bleed profusely. After the event, the accused fled the scene, while others drove Varun to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Twitter Post Ghaziabad Police issued a video statement on Twitter

थाना क्षेत्र टीलामोड में दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में घायल एक व्यक्ति को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल ले जाते हुए मृत्यु की घटना पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर घटना के अनावरण/अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 05 टीमें गठित की गई हैं। बाइट एसपी सिटी 2@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Wlf77THAgj — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) October 26, 2022

Footage The incident was caught on camera

Meanwhile, a video of the event has emerged, showing one of the suspects violently assaulting Varun while he lies unconscious on the road. One of the men is also seen using a brick to smash Varun's skull. SP Singh stated that the owner of the eatery, staff, or other passersby lacked the bravery to help Varun and that his life may have been saved.

Demand Victim's family protests outside police station

The police, according to reports, has formed five squads to apprehend the suspects. Also, the body was handed over to the family following a postmortem. However, immediately after the incident, the deceased's family members arrived at the police station and protested alongside many people. They also accused the police of inaction. It triggered the deployment of more cops in and around police stations.

Action Attempts made to identify accused: Police

According to officials, a murder case has been registered against the accused after the family filed a complaint. They said attempts are being made to identify and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, the SP promised that all of the suspects will be apprehended soon through questioning eyewitnesses. He stated that the name of the individual who recorded the event video is being determined.