Entertainment

Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 begins today; all details inside

Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 begins today; all details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 15, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Kolkata International Film Festival was inaugurated earlier today on Thursday

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival was inaugurated by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji among others in the star-studded guest list on Thursday. The state-sponsored international film festival was also inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The film festival chairman is Bengali director Raj Chakraborty. This year's tagline is "Meet the World at the World of Cinema." Dive in for details.

Mukerji's reaction to being the guest of honor

Mukerji has been invited for her impeccable career in the movies for 25 years. She was felicitated along with the other celebrities. She spoke about the honor before and said, "A visit to Kolkata is always special to me as it brings back childhood memories and reminds me of my love for cinema that grew in my heart from an early age."

Other guests at the film festival

Khan and Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan are regular invitees to the film festival. This year's star-studded list also included Governor CV Ananda Bose, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, and singer Arijit Singh. Khan is also the brand ambassador of West Bengal. CM Banerjee is fond of the Pathaan actor and he has a connection with the city since he owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Details regarding the festival

The film festival will be running across 10 venues in Kolkata from December 15 to December 22. A total of 183 films from 42 countries will be screened. There will be an exhibition of Ray's work, and talk shows and workshops will also be held during the festival. The festival will open with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 film Abhimaan starring Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Quirky creatives of the film festival have taken over Kolkata

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been decked up for the film festival with crossover banners depicting the tagline. Bachchan's Jai from Sholay is clubbed with Al Pacino from Scarface. Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump with Soumitra Chatterjee's Feluda. Speaking about the quirky creatives, Chakraborty said that the festival was low-key for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic so this time they wanted to do something bigger.