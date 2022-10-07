Entertainment

Aryan Khan's journey as writer begins; get all details here

The shooting of the series will reportedly begin by the end of 2022

It looks like Aryan Khan isn't far away from setting his foot in showbiz. The star kid, after going through a roller coaster of events, is set to show us his professional side. It was known that he is set to debut as a writer for a show. Now, the latest reports suggest that the show makers have started their hunt for actors.

Following the much-publicized drug bust case that brought him to the headlines for the wrong reasons, it will be interesting to see how well Khan manages to bounce back to work.

And since he is the son of one of the most popular actors in India, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), the superstar's fans will also be curious to know what he has in store.

Details Is 'Jersey' actor Prit Kamani on board the project?

Made under SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment banner, this show will be co-penned by Bilal Siddiqui, who has earlier co-written Bard Of Blood. According to reports, Jersey actor Prit Kamani might be part of the web series. It will go on the floors by the end of 2022 if all went well. But nothing has been made official so far. Let's wait till that happens.

History Here's what happened in Cordelia Cruises drug bust case

Khan spent around 30 days in police custody last year after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, he was released with a clean chit due to the lack of sufficient evidence in June this year. Khan came under the scanner due to his alleged participation in a drugs-on-cruise party, with NCB initially claiming Aryan was linked to "international drug trafficking."

Family Meanwhile, his sister Suhana is busy with her movie debut

Meanwhile, Khan's sister Suhana is set to make her acting debut with The Archies along with two other star kids: Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Inspired by the popular comic of the same name, the Netflix film will have Suhana playing Veronica Lodge, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi will be Betty Cooper. Shweta Bachchan's son Nanda will play the role of Archie Andrews.