Will 'Pathaan' trailer feature Salman Khan? Here's the truth

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 09, 2023, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Reportedly, Salman Khan won't be seen in 'Pathaan' trailer, which is set to release on Tuesday

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to witness the reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The hugely anticipated trailer of Yash Raj Films's Pathaan—which is set to release on Tuesday—will reportedly not feature any glimpse of Salman, and fans will have to flock to the theaters on January 25 to see the superstar in action. Here's more.

SRK and Salman Khan have previously shared the screen in hugely successful movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Arjun, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, among others.

Salman also had a cameo appearance in SRK's last release Zero (2018), while Khan was also seen in a brief role in Salman's Tubelight (2017).

Salman will reprise his role as Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore in Pathaan.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "While everyone is aware that Salman is a part of Pathaan, they want the audience to visit the cinema halls to see his track in the film." "[YRF believes] keeping the cameo hidden will create more hype upon its release, as the audience will be taken by surprise with his appearance. He makes an entry when least expected."

The source further added, "Wait for it to explode on the big screen. The top superstars of Indian cinema, seen together taking on some larger-than-life baddies. It warrants a watch on the biggest possible screen." They also mentioned that it won't simply be a brief appearance, but a full-fledged action sequence of about 20 minutes. Reportedly, he'll make a heroic entry on a helicopter!

Meanwhile, the boycott brigade has been incessantly tweeting against the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer. A large part of the controversy stems from its song Besharam Rang, which featured Padukone in a saffron bikini, which certain outfit groups took offense to. A few days ago, the movie's posters were also vandalized at a mall in Ahmedabad by the members of the Bajrang Dal.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is a part of YRF's spy-thriller universe that also includes Salman's Tiger series and War. John Abraham will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. It is SRK's first full-fledged film in over four years after Zero (2018) and marks his fourth collaboration with Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.