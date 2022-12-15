Entertainment

Ayodhya mahant allegedly threatens to 'burn' theaters that run 'Pathaan'

A mahant from Ayodhya has called for a ban on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan'

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan doesn't seem to slow down. After Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objection to Padukone's outfit in the recently released song Besharam Rang, a mahant from Ayodhya has called for the film's boycott. On Thursday, a controversial video of Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi surfaced, calling out for Pathaan's boycott.

Why does this story matter?

A controversy erupted after Narottam Mishra, on Wednesday, objected to Padukone wearing a "saffron-colored" attire in Besharam Rang. Mishra asked the makers to "rectify" it. He also told reporters that the song's title was objectionable.

Mishra further added that if certain scenes are not corrected, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will have to decide upon its screening in MP.

What did the mahant say?

Per a video that is doing rounds on social media, the mahant can be heard asking people to boycott the film, as well as allegedly appealing to "set those theaters on fire where Pathaan will be screened." He added that "the makers of the film should be treated in the same manner." Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.

Accused Bollywood, Hollywood of making fun of Sanatan Dharma

Furthermore, he also accused Hollywood and Bollywood of allegedly mocking Sanatan Dharma and insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. "Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?" questioned the mahant.

Protest was staged in Indore against 'Pathaan,' lead actors

On Wednesday, members of an outfit staged a protest at Malwa Mill Square in Indore, MP by burning an effigy of Khan-Padukone. The outfit also called out for a ban on the film's release, alleging it hurt religious sentiments. Meanwhile, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President of the All Indian Hindu Mahasabha also called for a ban alleging it insulted "saffron and Hindu Sanskrit."

