Entertainment

Cannes Day 2: Deepika, Aishwarya, Tamannaah dazzle on red carpet

Cannes Day 2: Deepika, Aishwarya, Tamannaah dazzle on red carpet

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 19, 2022, 02:16 pm 2 min read

These Bollywood actresses aced their Day 2 looks at Cannes Film Festival.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 kicked off to a great start on Tuesday. While we got to know about some great films, we also saw many stunning looks on the red carpet. Wednesday saw many Bollywood actresses grab eyeballs with some gorgeous ensembles. Here are all the actresses who rocked with their looks on the second day of the film gala.

#1 Deepika Padukone

Jury member Deepika Padukone channeled the boss lady look for the second day at Cannes. She donned an all-black ensemble that had an asymmetrical jacket with pleats on one side and high-waisted silk trousers. Reportedly, she wore the Panthere De Cartier neckpiece made of 18K white gold, onyx spots, emerald eyes, and diamonds worth 10.05 carats. The neckpiece costs Rs. 3.8cr approximately.

#2 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Continuing to serve looks, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived on the red carpet donning a Dolce and Gabbana gown. The actress flaunted a puffy, off-shoulder black gown, which had a bold arrangement of colorful 3D flowers on the right shoulder. The flowers seemed to flow out of the front slit in her gown, adding a playful and colorful element to the otherwise classic look.

#3 Hina Khan

After her appearance in 2019, Hina Khan was back at the Cannes Film Festival to win hearts with her gorgeous looks. For the 2022 festival, the actress wore an elegant scarlet red gown which had a pleated off-shoulder designed by Rami Al Ali. The actress shared beautiful sun-kissed images of herself flaunting the gown against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Riviera.

#4 Pooja Hegde

Marking her red carpet debut at the festival, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hedge's look was nothing short of extraordinary. The actress was seen attending the grand premiere of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick on the second day. For her look, Hedge flaunted a dreamy soft pink gown with layers of feathers attached below the waistline. She accessorized her look with prominent diamond earrings.

#5 Tamannaah Bhatia

In another debut at the Cannes 2022, actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the event as part of the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. On Wednesday, she went with a sleek, shimmery black bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit, while attending Top Gun: Maverick premiere. The ensemble, custom-designed by Yanina Couture, also included a long netted cape veil.