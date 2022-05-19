Entertainment

'Ardh' trailer: Rajpal Yadav portrays new avatar, netizens react

Rajpal Yadav takes on new avatar in 'Ardh' trailer.

The trailer for Ardh starring Rajpal Yadav and television actor Rubina Dilaik (Jeannie Aur Juju) has been released. The ZEE5 film follows Shiva (Yadav), a struggling actor who moves to the "city of dreams" in hopes of getting his big break. When things don't look up, he pretends to be a transgender person, Parvati, and begs for money to support his family. Here's more.

On Wednesday, streaming platform ZEE5 announced its exclusive direct-to-digital and free-to-stream film, Ardh.

This marks Dilaik's film debut. The popular TV actor has previously won Season 14 of the hit reality show Big Boss.

The film, written, and directed by singer/music composer Palaash Muchhal, stars Yadav in a never-seen-before avatar

The upcoming movie will premiere on ZEE5 on June 10.

The trailer introduces Shiva (Yadav) dressed as a woman in a sari, asking for money at traffic signals to support his family. Dilaik, Shiva's wife, encourages him to not give up. We also see her helping him with his wig before he heads out to earn some money. Toward the end, Shiva is seen convincing a filmmaker (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) to give him a chance.

Sapne dekhna dilwaalo ka kaam hai aur unhein poora karna asaan nahi hai. Aisa hi dildaar aadmi aa raha hai aap sab ke paas, apni kahaani lekar.



"Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true," Yadav said in a statement, adding, "Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors." He further said, "In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati who are fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honored to be telling it."

Dilaik seemed excited about her new journey. She said, "As my debut project, I am all prepared to soak in the experience and learning that will come along the journey." She further expressed, "I have stepped in with a blank slate, and I feel secure to have started my new innings with a visionary like [Muchhal] and a talented co-star like Rajpal sir."

The trailer received varied reactions and people even related to the struggle shown by Rajpal's character. A fan commented online, "Well I love #Rubinadilaik but #RajpalYadav is a living legend, hoping for a very broad concept with a comic [touch] (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Finally something watchable coming from Bollywood. Certainly going to watch this. Looks very inspiring and [strong[ content (sic)."

Ardh stars Yadav, Dilaik, and Kharbanda alongside Hiten Tejwani. Alongside directing it, Muchhal has also written and produced the film under his Pal Music and Films banner. He has also composed the music and the songs have been crooned by Dilaik, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Palak Muchhal, Rekha Bhardwaj, Divya Kumar, Parry G, and Amit Mishra. Jackie Shroff has done the voice-over of Ardh.