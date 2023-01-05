Entertainment

'Besharam Rang' controversy: Bajrang Dal protests against 'Pathaan' in Ahmedabad

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 05, 2023, 10:52 am 3 min read

Ahead of the release of 'Pathaan,' members of Bajrang Dal protested against the film in Ahmedabad on Wednesday

We might be only five days away from the trailer release of the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy thriller Pathaan, but its controversies are only mounting with each passing day. On Wednesday evening, members of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal created extreme commotion and tore down the film's posters at a mall in Ahmedabad. They subsequently uploaded videos of the act on Twitter.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan has been at the center stage of numerous controversies ever since its first song, Besharam Rang, was released.

It features Deepika Padukone in short costumes, and several outfit groups took offense at her saffron bikini, claiming it to be "against sanatan dharma's values."

A few days ago, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam also advised SRK to "Watch [the film] with [his] daughter."

Bajrang Dal members also threatened the multiplex staff

In the videos shared by Bajrang Dal Gujarat's Twitter handle, members of the outfit group can be seen vandalizing the property and creating a ruckus. A few of them can also be seen wielding a mace and shouting in unison against the release of the film. They have also "threatened" the staff at the multiplex and have promised "more action" if Pathaan is released.

Watch the videos here

'The protest must be taken as a warning'

Vishva Hindu Parishad's spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput has also reacted to the vandalism and hinted at similar protests in the future. "We will not allow Pathaan's screening in Gujarat. Today's protest against the movie's release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes."

Meanwhile, CBFC has suggested multiple alterations, say reports

Per reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has suggested some critical changes that need to be implemented pre-release. Reportedly, while the aforementioned bikini might still stay, other alterations include changing R&AW with "Hamare (Ours)," omitting sensual moves in Besharam Rang, changing "langde lulle" to "toote foote," Ashok Chakra to Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB to ex-SBU, and "Mrs. Bharatmata" to "Hamari Bharatmata," among others.

Here's all you need to know about 'Pathaan'

Pathaan's trailer will be out on January 10. It's heading toward a theatrical release on January 25 and is SRK's first full-fledged film in over four years after Zero (2018). It also marks his fourth cinematic collaboration with Padukone. Pathaan is a constituent of Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller universe that also includes War, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and the upcoming Tiger 3.