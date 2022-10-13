Entertainment

Deepika's profound quotes on mental health on Meghan Markle's podcast

Deepika's profound quotes on mental health on Meghan Markle's podcast

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 13, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast 'Archetypes'

Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone just added another feather to her cap by appearing on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes. The episode also featured actors Jenny Slate and Constance Wu. Padukone had a heart-to-heart with Markle and spoke extensively about her struggles with depression, the need of raising awareness about mental health, and how vulnerability is nothing to be ashamed of. Here's what Padukone said.

#1 She recounted painful ordeal, days when she would 'break down'

Recounting her painful journey, the actor told Meghan Markle that despite doing well personally and professionally, things just didn't seem okay. She said, "Everything felt meaningless to the extent that I didn't want to live anymore. I struggled with this for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat." In 2014, the actor was diagnosed with clinical depression.

#2 'Our mind is very much a part of our body'

The actor highlighted the importance of acknowledging mental health concerns and subsequently taking steps toward one's mental well-being. Padukone told the Duchess of Sussex, "It's [mental illness] the same way we have physical ailments. Our mind is very much a part of our body. But somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start treating our minds like outside of our bodies."

#3 Padukone emphasized the importance of 'destigmatizing' depression, mental health

The Chennai Express actor also shed light on the way depression and mental health are considered taboo topics in conservative societies like India. She emphasized the importance of "creating awareness" in societies "where there's so much stigma attached to mental illness." Padukone also added that it's instrumental to "destigmatize" the problem and "let people know that it's okay to seek help."

#4 Padukone mentioned her family's, Ranveer Singh's constant support

During several interviews earlier as well, Padukone has repeatedly mentioned her family's rock-solid support throughout her battle and struggle with depression. Touching upon this aspect too and talking about her safe spaces, the actor-entrepreneur said, "Today it's all about the little things, like hugging my sister or just late-night conversations with my husband—those are the moments that really fill me up today."

#5 'How many lives can I positively impact?' wondered the actor

Despite her intense struggle, the 36-year-old expressed "gratitude" toward the entire experience and dubbed it "life-changing." "What is my purpose? It's about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I've been on that journey for the last couple of years," she concluded.