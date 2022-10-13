Entertainment

'Mili' teaser: Janhvi Kapoor leads a faithful remake of 'Helen'

'Mili' teaser: Janhvi Kapoor leads a faithful remake of 'Helen'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 13, 2022, 01:41 pm 2 min read

'Mili' is heading for release on November 4

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood movie Mili on Wednesday dropped its teaser featuring the film's leading lady Janhvi Kapoor. The 0:48-minute-long teaser gave us a glimpse into the struggle of the leading lady, as she gets stuck in a freezer room. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the movie along with Zee Studios. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Boney Kapoor is a veteran in the field who has delivered several blockbusters including the recent one, Valimai.

Mili marks his first collaboration with his daughter.

Back in 2021, Kapoor shared an update on Instagram after wrapping up the movie along with a heart-touching note for her father.

So, fans have been waiting to see what the father-daughter duo has in store for us.

Observation What does the teaser show?

The teaser introduces Kapoor as the leading lady, as she gets stuck inside a freezer room. She does all possible things to stay alive in the freezing temperature and survive until help arrives. We also got to see other actors like Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa as they made brief appearances. Will Mili manage to survive the night? Let's wait and watch.

Twitter Post Check out the teaser here

Details 'Mili' is the remake of Malayalam film 'Helen'

Going by the teaser, it looks like the film will be a frame-to-frame remake of the original Malayalam film Helen. Also directed by Xavier, the Malayalam version had Anna Ben playing the lead role, while Lal played her father and Noble Babu Thomas played her boyfriend. It was released in 2019, and it received a tremendously positive response from fans and critics alike.

Box office 'Mili' will clash with 'Double XL,' 'Phone Bhoot,' and 'Kuttey'

Mili will have to put up a tough fight at the box office as three other Bollywood movies are releasing on the same day. This includes Double XL, Phone Bhoot, and Kuttey. Double XL is led by Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, while Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter are the lead actors of Phone Bhoot. Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey is a multi-starrer drama.

Poll Which film are you planning to watch on November 4?