'Mili': Makers drop multiple posters featuring Janhvi Kapoor

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 12, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Makers dropped much-awaited updates for upcoming Hindi film 'Mili'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to collaborate with her producer father Boney Kapoor in the upcoming venture Mili. And, on Wednesday, the makers gave us the first look at Kapoor as the titular Mili. A remake of 2019's Malayalam survival thriller Helen, Mili has been produced by Boney. Mathukutty Xavier, the helmer of the original venture, has returned to don the director's hat.

While Boney Kapoor is a veteran in the field, he was yet to work with Kapoor.

In 2021, Kapoor penned a sweet note on Instagram after wrapping up the shoot for Mili.

Dedicated to her father, Kapoor had written, "After working with you...I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up."

While Kapoor shines as an innocent, happy-go-lucky young woman, the first-look poster also provided us with some information on the lead character. The poster reveals Mili Naudiyal is 24 and is a BSc Nursing graduate. While sharing the update, both Kapoor and Boney's captions read the same thing: "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili (sic)."

Within minutes of posting the "happy and sunshine" poster, Boney dropped a poster drastically different on Wednesday. It featured a frightened Mili hugging herself tightly as she seems to have been locked in an icy cold room or storage space. The words on the poster said, "Frozen but not shaken," suggesting Mili will emerge victorious from the precarious situation she gets put in.

Cast and crew Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal will be part of it

Apart from Kapoor, the thriller will feature Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. AR Rahman is helming the music with Javed Akhtar onboard as the lyricist. Netflix and Zee Studios are the streaming and satellite partners for Mili, respectively. The release date is yet to be announced but given, the makers have started dropping updates, we can expect a confirmed date soon!