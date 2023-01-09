Entertainment

Can 'Chhello Show' win the coveted Oscar for India?

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 09, 2023, 11:52 am 3 min read

Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' has been shortlisted by the Academy in the International Feature Film category. Question is, can it win the golden statue?

Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show) made India supremely proud when it was shortlisted for the 2023 Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. It was India's official entry to the Oscars. Recently, Priyanka Chopra hosted a screening of the Pan Nalin directorial in Los Angeles. With the global limelight the film is courting now, can it win an Oscar for India?

Why does this story matter?

Chhello Show's selection as India's entry was shrouded in controversy for some time since SS Rajamouli's global phenomenon RRR seemed to be the obvious choice.

However, the film shut down all trolls when the Academy announced its shortlist, and Chhello Show scripted history.

It has also been screened at the Tribeca Festival and Buenos Aires International Festival of Independent Cinema, among several others.

But first, read about the screening hosted by Chopra

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted a few pictures from the screening and revealed that it was hosted at Isha Ambani's home. Part of her post read, "So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. Chhello Show being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get 'em." Director Nalin and actor Bhavin Rabari could be seen in the photos.

'Chhello Show' speaks to the heart and soul of cinema'

Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films which acquired the English title for the movie, said earlier, "We believe that Last Film Show speaks to the heart and soul of cinema, which will be appealing not only to moviegoers in the United States but also Academy members." "The film is a really strong contender and we're excited to bring it to American audiences."

It has previously won multiple international awards

The drama also stands a chance at the Oscars because of the attention it has received in major ceremonies around the world. For instance, it won the Snow Leopard Award (Best Film) at the Asian World Film Festival, the Audience Award (World Cinema) at Mill Valley Film Festival, and the Luminaries Jury Award (Special Mention) at the Milwaukee Film Festival, among other accolades.

Previously, stories rooted in 'real India' have awed global audiences

Last Film Show follows a poor young boy who falls in love with the art of cinema and the power of stories, initially against his father's wishes. Western audiences have been drawn to such "authentic" stories and previous Indian Oscar nominees (Lagaan, Mother India, Salaam Bombay!) are testimony to that. Though not entirely an Indian production, Slumdog Millionaire falls in the same category.

'Kung Fu Panda' maker Mark Osborne was 'blown away'

Chhello Show was screened at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in early December. Additionally, American director Mark Osborne reflected upon his experience of watching Chhello Show. He said, "I was so moved by Last Film Show. It was quite stunning. I was blown away. It is an extraordinary film and it told me a lot about [Indian cinema's impact on Indian culture]."