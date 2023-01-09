Entertainment

Everything you need to know about sci-fi horror 'M3GAN'

Everything you need to know about sci-fi horror 'M3GAN'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 09, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Know everything about 'M3GAN'

M3GAN is a 2023 Hollywood sci-fi horror film that has become the talk of the internet for some time now. Directed by Gerard Johnstone, this is one of the earliest films of the New Year which globally premiered on January 6. The doll horror genre has had movies like Annabelle or Child's Play in the past but M3GAN is different. Let's find out how!

Story of the film

The story deals with technology and the dark sides of artificial intelligence (AI). The plot revolves around Gemma, who is a roboticist with a toy company and she designs a life-size AI doll for her eight-year-old niece Cady who lost her parents recently. Things spiral, when the robot starts retorting back and becomes more human-like. This leads to refusing commands and brutal bloodbaths.

Cast of the film

The protagonist of the film is played by Allison Williams, whereas M3GAN is played by Amie Donald and Jane Davis lent her voice to the robot. The cast includes Ronny Chieng, Violet McGraw, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Lori Dungey, Stephane Garneau-Monten, Kira Josephson, Amy Usherwood, and Jen Van Epps. This film has been in talks since 2018 and went on floors in 2021.

Daunting trailer sent a chill down the spine

The trailer of the film has a dark sinister vibe with a daunting background score. It starts with Gemma introducing Cady to the newly made M3GAN. Initially, the robot and the child bond well and have fun but with time, M3GAN becomes protective to an extent that it would turn violent for no reason and would also commit murders.

Blumhouse Productions is behind the venture

Helmed by Johnstone, this film is bankrolled by Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions (known for their horror movies) and James Wan of Atomic Monster Productions. The story is written by Akela Cooper and Wan, whereas Cooper did the screenplay. Wan is the creator of the famous The Conjuring universe and director of the Insidious franchise. Hence, this film is worth the hype.

Rating of the film

The Johnstone directorial is rated 'PG-13' for its violent content. The film reportedly has strong language too. Though this can be a bit disappointing for fans compared to most horror films that have been rated 'R' in the recent past.