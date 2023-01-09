Entertainment

Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar: Looking at his upcoming productions

Happy birthday, Farhan Akhtar: Looking at his upcoming productions

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 09, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Filmmaker-actor-singer Farhan Akhtar has turned 49! Happy birthday!

There is absolutely nothing in showbiz that Farhan Akhtar cannot do! Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, singer, writer, and host, Akhtar is always actively involved in various facets of filmmaking. His production company, Excel Entertainment, stands tall in Bollywood and is known for bankrolling several breakthrough projects such as Mirzapur and Gully Boy. On his 49th birthday, let's take a look at Akhtar's upcoming productions.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'

New age stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav have been confirmed to star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, which will revolve around adult friendships. Chaturvedi and Panday also starred together in Gehraiyaan. Debutant Arjun Varain Singh (Assistant Director on Dangal) is helming this light-hearted drama. The makers have planned to release the film this year; however, more updates are still awaited.

'Jee Le Zaraa'

Jee Le Zaraa has been in the news ever since it was announced, thanks to its star-studded ensemble comprising Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. Akhtar will also direct and co-write this "female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." It'll bring the three actors together for the first time and is a road trip drama tentatively scheduled to go on floors this year.

'Angry Young Men'

Akhtar has also come aboard Angry Young Men, a documentary by Namrata Rao, who has previously worked as an editor on movies such as LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Fan, Kahaani, and Band Baaja Baaraat, among others. It will narrate the story of the legendary Bollywood writer duo Salim-Javed (Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer) and will be jointly produced by Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Salman Khan.

'Yudhra'

In February 2021, Akhtar unveiled the teaser of Yudhra, starring Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. Yudhra is touted to be an action-packed thriller and is being directed by Ravi Udyawar, who directed the National Film Award-winning movie Mom, starring Sridevi. The film was slated to release in mid-2022, but it is running several months late and may finally release this year.