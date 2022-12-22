Entertainment

'Cirkus' box office numbers: Ranveer Singh-starrer pre-sales, screen-count, and more

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 22, 2022, 11:15 am 2 min read

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' will hit the cinema halls on Friday

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has reunited with his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh for the upcoming film Cirkus, releasing in the theaters on Friday. Starring an ensemble cast including actors Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film will feature Singh in a double role. Ahead of its release, here's all you need to know about its advance booking, ticket sales, run time, and more.

Why does this story matter?

Cirkus marks the second collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Singh. While the previous picture of the duo was a cop-based action drama (Simmba), Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's A Comedy of Errors. It is also said to be a remake of Sanjeev Kapoor's 1982's hit film Angoor.

The film will also see Singh pairing up with Hegde and Fernandez for the first time.

Screen count and advance booking

The advance booking for Cirkus has opened for 5,000 shows and has reportedly sold at least 28,000 tickets across the country. The film is looking at a nationwide release on over 3,200 screens with roughly 10,000 shows. As of Wednesday night, the film reportedly sold 14,000 tickets with three primary multiplex chains- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. The number is expected to go up further.

'Cirkus' sold more tickets than 'Bhediya'

According to a Pinkvilla report, Shetty's directorial has sold more tickets than other films such as Bhediya, Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, and JugJugg Jeeyo. While Bhediya's pre-seles stood at 7,500 tickets, Samrat Prithviraj sold 12,000 tickets, Shamshera sold 15,000 tickets and JugJugg Jeeyo was at 16,500 tickets. With the last few hours left for pre-sales, makers are hopeful of more sales.

Box office estimation

With Avatar: The Way of Water still running strong in the theaters, Cirkus might have a hard time selling its tickets. According to Bollywood Hungama's report, the film has collected around Rs. 1 crore for its opening day, so far, through advance booking. The collection is considered to be low since Shetty's films usually earn big numbers. It has a runtime of 138 minutes.