'Pathaan's much-awaited trailer to feature YRF's 'Spy Universe' logo

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 03:59 pm 3 min read

YRF to attach 'Spy Universe' logo to 'Pathaan' trailer

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is set to hit cinema halls this month. As fans are rooting for King Khan's comeback, the film's producer Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced that the logo of its Spy Universe will be attached to Pathaan's trailer, which will be released on January 10. Besides Pathaan, this cinematic universe includes the Tiger series and the War franchise, too.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last full-fledged release Zero (2018). In the last four years, he has had cameos in some films, but the viewers can't wait to see his aura on big screens again.

Film franchises and universes are the new trend in film industries globally. In India, we have Rohit Shetty's "cop universe." And YRF's Spy Universe looks promising.

Spy Universe's logo launch

The logo of YRF's Spy Universe will be revealed along with the trailer of Pathaan on Tuesday. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra has been meticulously working on developing this universe for more than a decade. India Today quoted a source as saying, "No other franchise has been mounted on a scale like this, nor have they made such an impact on box office and audiences globally."

Chopra's vision of new cinematic universe

The source further said that YRF honcho Chopra has a vision of making the Spy Universe the biggest franchise in Indian cinema and has been working on achieving the same. They also mentioned that the franchise features top actors, ranging from Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone. All the previous films of the universe have been very successful.

Films part of the universe so far

The Spy Universe was launched with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The film received a tremendous response, and it got a sequel in 2017, titled Tiger Zinda Hai. In 2019, Roshan and Tiger Shroff entered the universe with War. Now, 2023 will see two releases from the universe—Pathaan and Tiger 3. As per the source, YRF is also looking forward to expanding the universe.

YRF's successful franchises

Chopra has produced some successful film franchises over the years, including the Dhoom franchise, which set the bar for panache and style very high. Starring actors like John Abraham, Roshan, and Aamir Khan, the franchise delivered some amazing action and extravagance. YRF has also produced the successful female cop universe with the Rani Mukerji-led Mardaani franchise, which comprises two films so far.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Despite several controversies, Pathaan has been making a buzz with record advance bookings overseas, and its songs have also been a hit. Khan is pitted against Abraham in Pathaan, and it also features Padukone. Khan will be seen in a new avatar in the much-awaited film. It will be released on January 25, and it also has Salman Khan in a cameo as Tiger.