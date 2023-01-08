Entertainment

'Pathaan': Aditya Chopra goes Marvel way, gets two trailers ready

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 08, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

'Pathaan' trailer will be released on January 10

The countdown for Pathaan's release on January 25 has begun and Shah Rukh Khan's fans are gearing up for his return to the celluloid after four long years. Meanwhile, its trailer will be out on Tuesday. Now, Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra reportedly got two trailers ready, and the suspense on which one will actually be dropped will continue until the last minute.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last full-fledged release Zero (2018). In the last four years, he has had cameos in several films, but the viewers are eager to see his aura on big screens again.

Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and as it is part of the YRF Spy Universe, viewers have sky-high expectations.

Two trailers of 'Pathaan' cut

A source from Yash Raj Films told Bollywood Hungama that everyone already knows about Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, but Aditya Chopra is in two minds on whether they should include him in the trailer or not. They further stated, "And hence, he had asked his production team to cut two promos of Pathaan - one with Salman Khan as Tiger and one without."

Salman's heroic entry

An earlier report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that Bollywood's Bhaijaan has a heroic entry on a helicopter in Pathaan as he comes to rescue King Khan from the Russian Army. Fans were excited by these speculations and cannot wait for the film's release.

Source promised power-packed action sequence

The source called Chopra a mastermind and assured that Pathaan's SRK-Salman sequence would be a visual treat. They said, "Adi has created the best scene of the film with the two biggest superstars of Hindi cinema - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Just wait for the film and the sequence to explode like never before." Earlier, a leaked fighting sequence made rounds online.

Launching the Spy Universe logo

On Saturday, India Today quoted a source as saying that the logo of YRF's Spy Universe will be revealed along with the Pathaan trailer on Tuesday. Chopra has been meticulously working on developing this universe for more than a decade. The source said no other franchise had been mounted on a scale like this, with such an impact on the box office and viewers.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Despite several controversies, Pathaan has been making a buzz with record advance bookings overseas, and its songs are trending on online platforms too. Khan is pitted against John Abraham in Pathaan, and it also features Deepika Padukone. SRK will be seen in a brand-new avatar in the much-awaited film. This also marks the fourth film of Chopra's YRF Spy Universe.