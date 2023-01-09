Entertainment

'Mission Majnu' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra is spy on a mission

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 09, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu has arrived! Notably, this is Mandanna's second Hindi release after Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, which was released on October 7, 2022. The action film has witnessed multiple delays in the past and will finally arrive on Netflix on January 20. It has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

Interestingly, when Mission Majnu was first announced, it was marketed as Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut.

However, delays rained, and Goodbye ended up being released before Mission Majnu﻿, while the latter also decided to skip its theatrical outing.

Moreover, since Malhotra's last film Thank God was an average grosser at the box office and met a tepid response, he's seeking critical acclaim through Mission Majnu.

Trailer is loaded with action and chase sequences

The 2:28-minute-long trailer focuses on Amandeep Ajitpal Singh (Malhotra), an Indian spy who lives in Pakistan as an ordinary tailor while working dedicatedly toward locating Pakistan's nuclear facility. While on this mission, he ends up marrying a blind girl (Mandanna). Chase sequences, high-octane action, and elaborate fights on train roofs—expect all of it from Mission Majnu. The trailer also has some shades of Raazi.

Know more about the spy action thriller film

Malhotra will be seen as an R&AW agent, who leads "India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit Nuclear ambitions," as was said by the makers earlier. Mandanna will be seen in the role of a visually impaired girl. Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora, and Sumit Batheja, Mission Majnu co-stars Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra. Bijitesh De has handled the cinematography.

'Mission Majnu' marks many firsts for Mandanna

Mandanna earlier spoke about her experience of working in Mission Majnu. She said, "It's a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts—from exploring the northern part of India, its culture, language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."