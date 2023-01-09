Entertainment

'The Night Manager': Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's first look out

'The Night Manager': Anil Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur's first look out

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 09, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor will headline the Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager'

On Monday, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the first motion poster of The Night Manager's Indian adaptation! Fronted by Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, it is based on the namesake BBC One show featuring Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), an ex-British soldier who works as a night manager at a luxury hotel. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

Why does this story matter?

The series will mark Aditya Roy Kapur's debut in the OTT space and will reunite him with his Malang co-star Kapoor.

Earlier, different OTT streamers have worked on Indian adaptations of several international shows, such as The Office (adapted from The Office US), Mind the Malhotras (adapted from La Famiglia), Your Honor (adapted from Kvodo), Aarya (adapted from Penoza), and Tanaav (adapted from Fauda).

Poster revealed the two actors' first looks

In a brief teaser released by the streamer, we can see the two actors standing next to each other while an airplane is also visible in the background. It looks like the still is from a runway, though nothing else about the plot can be deciphered from the clip. Pulsating background score accompanies the teaser. The show has been created by Sandeep Modi (Aarya).

Watch the teaser here

Know who's playing what in the series

Kapur will essay the role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original series, while Anil Kapoor might play the role originally essayed by Hugh Laurie. "Aditya is quite excited as the original series was one of his favorite shows," reported India Today in October 2021. Notably, Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for the series but the deal fell through and Kapur replaced him.

What was the original show all about?

BBC's The Night Manager was based on John Le Carre's 1993 novel by the same name and directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier. Hiddleston's Pine is an ex-British soldier who now works as a night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo. Things take a sharp turn when he gets involved with infiltrating an arms dealer. The six-episode-long series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.